Walton County Sheriff’s Golf Tournament to support local veterans seeks sponsors

Each year the Walton County Sheriff’s Office hosts two major fundraisers – a golf tournament and a shooting tournament. The proceeds raised are in support of the Walton County Veterans Association and VFW Post 4421.

WCSO’s 5th Annual Golf Tournament in support of local veterans is scheduled to take place on Oct. 26, 2023. There are a few spots left for teams, but organizers are still looking for sponsors of the event for this worthwhile cause. If you want to be a sponsor, you can contact Captain Pecore or SGT Knight. Their contact details are on the flyer above.

WCSO has a close relationship with local veterans and back local efforts to support veterans, who have regular meetings in Walton County. Monthly meeting dates are posted on the VFW Post 4421 Facebook page.

