Walton County Sheriff’s Office is hiring

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Nov. 6, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for performing various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws,… Full Description
Deputy Sheriff – Youth Investigations
Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled
Performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned shift. Performs… Full Description
Detention Officer
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
Responsible for performing technical work receiving and processing state inmates confined to the county jail in accordance with departmental policy and applicable local, state… Full Description
Records Technician, Jail
Posted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description
Senior Deputy Sheriff – Uniform Patrol
Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled
Performs various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws, directs traffic…. Full Description
Temporary Records Technician, Admin
Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description
Temporary Records Technician, Jail
Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled
Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description
