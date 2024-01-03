Walton County Teacher of the Year: LHS media specialist Susanne Crowe

Susanne Crowe, the long-time media specialist at Loganville High School, said she fell in love with teachingdue to the work of some exceptional mentors who helped guide her. Crowe is shown with LHS student Macayla Bentley. Photo credit: Stephen Milligan | The Walton Tribune

Susanne Crowe doesn’t look like the typical cliché of a librarian.

She doesn’t wear horn-rimmed glasses on a chain and shush everyone who comes in her school library at Loganville High School. Rather, she’s the smiling, welcoming presence who has made the school media center one of the friendliest places on campus.She credits it all to her own influences at LHS

when she came up through the school.

Growing up in Loganville, Susanne Crowe fell in love with teaching because she had some stellar examples of the profession right in front of her.

“I had really great teachers who gave me a great experience growing up there,” Crowe said. “I was very blessed to grow up in Loganville when I did. I wanted to be the person to do that, to provide that same feeling to other students.”

For 32 years now, Crowe has done just that and now, as the media specialist at Loganville High School, she’s been recognized for her efforts as the Walton County School District’s Teacher of the Year.

“It caught me off guard,” Crowe said of the honor. “Because I grew up in Walton County and taught alongside so many great teachers, it’s a big honor to be selected from all the teachers here. To be a part of that group makes it extra special.”

Loganville High School’s Susanne Crowe is shown in the school’s library.

Photo credit: Stephen Milligan | The Walton Tribune

Crowe graduated from Loganville High School and then earned degrees from the University of Georgia, Georgia State University and Piedmont College. She taught Georgia studies to eighth graders at Loganville Middle School for eight years before moving to Loganville High School as the media specialist, where she’s been ensconced within the school’s library ever since.

Crowe, who’s been described by co-workers as the “surrogate mom” of Loganville High School, has worked hard to made the school’s media center a welcoming space where she can provide students

with the help they need for any occasion.

“I get to connect with everyone in the whole school,” Crowe said. “I touch the life of everyone here. At some point, they’ll all come through here. They’ll check out a book or need to fix their Chromebook or just need to look something up or perhaps just come here to relax.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

