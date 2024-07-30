Walton County to get motor vehicle tag renewal kiosk in Publix in Monroe

Walton County is getting a second motor vehicle renewal kiosk to enable motorists to renew their tags while shopping instead of having to make a special trip to the tag office.

The Walton County government announced that, on Tuesday, July 30, the Walton County Tax Commissioner will have a Motor Vehicle Renewal Kiosk installed at Publix in the Monroe Pavilion. After testing, the kiosk will be open to the public.

There already is a kiosk located at the Kroger in Loganville which allows residents to renew their tags or pay insurance fines at any time. While this is very convenient for residents in the local area, a Georgia resident can use any kiosk in the state.



If you have further questions you can click on this link for further details.





