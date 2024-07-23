Walton County to host public hearings on proposed property tax increase

As is the case with the City of Monroe, the Walton County Board of Commissioners will be hosting three public hearings to address a proposed property tax increase. The Walton County BOC has announced its intention to keep the 2024 millage rate at the same rate as 2023, which is 10.413 mills. The result of this will be a property tax increase of 3.29 percent over the rollback millage rate.

With the trend of prices on properties recently sold in the Walton County indicate there has been an increase in the fair market value of any specific property and the board of tax assessors is required to reassess the value of such property and make an adjustment. According to Georgia law, when the total digest of taxable property is prepared, a rollback millage rate must be calculated that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.

Walton County has announced it will not be adopting the rollback rate for the budget tentatively adopted by the Walton County BOC, and is requires to host three public hearings to be held to allow the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.

All concerned citizens are invited to attend the public hearings on the proposed tax increase on July 29 at 11 a.m. and at 6 p.m. with a third one at 5 p.m. on Aug. 6.

The public hearings will take place at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S. Broad St., Monroe.

According to the required advanced advertising of this proposed millage rate increase, the Walton County Board of Commissioners noted that it has tentatively adopted a 2024 millage rate which

will require an increase in property taxes by 3.29 percent. This increase will result in a millage rate of 10.413 mills, an increase of .332 mills. Without this tentative tax increase, the millage rate will be no more than 10.081 mills.

Officials noted that this proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $300,000 is about $39.84 and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $275,000 is $36.52.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

