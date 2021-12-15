Walton County vehicle registration and tag renewals to be unavailable briefly for upgrade

Walton County, in Partnership with the Georgia Department of Revenue, will upgrade its Georgia DRIVES Motor Vehicles System. This will result in the service being out of service briefly between Dec. 30, 2021 to Jan. 3, 2022 to effect the operational upgrades.

Walton County Government gave the following details on procedures in a press release;

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 7 pm, the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR) will begin a system upgrade to the state’s DRIVES system (Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System) to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

The upgrade will require vehicle registrations and titling services, including e-Services and tag renewal kiosks, to be unavailable Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 7 pm through Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Vehicle owners with expiration dates in late December and early January are encouraged to renew prior to Dec. 30, 2021, at 7 pm to avoid delays.

What to Expect: Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 7 pm through Jan. 3, 2022:

County Tag Offices and the Georgia Department of Revenue Motor Vehicle Division will be unable to process transactions.

All online motor vehicle related services, including online tag renewal services, will be unavailable.

Motor Vehicle Self Service Kiosks will be unavailable.

How will this impact Georgia motor vehicle owners and drivers?

Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 4:30 pm.

Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration (ETR) transactions and issue emergency temporary operating permits (TOPs) over New Year’s weekend.

Law enforcement will still have access to motor vehicle records.

Please note that Walton County will be closed on Friday, Dec. 31, in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

You are invited to visit the county tag website at www.waltoncountypay.com for more information on upcoming scheduling changes.