Walton County voters can vote Saturday Nov. 26 and extended workweek hours until Dec. 2

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (NOV. 26, 2022) Voters can begin voting Saturday, Nov. 26, in the General Election runoff between Incumbent US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither candidate managed to make it over the 50% mark in the General Election on Nov. 8, making it necessary for a Dec. 6 Runoff Election.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the Democratic Party of Georgia and the Warnock campaign filed a lawsuit to ensure Saturday voting on Nov. 26. The advanced voting will be available from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For the week of Monday, Nov. 28 to Friday, Dec. 2, there also will be advanced voting for the extended daily hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Runoff Election will then take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

In the Nov. 8 General Election, Warnock finished first with 49.4 % (1,943,737 votes), Walker was less than a point behind with 48.5 % (1,907,272 votes) and Libertarian Chase Oliver came in third with 2.1 % (81,278 votes) forcing the runoff. In Georgia, a candidate has to break the 50% mark in order to be declared the winner. Warnock and Walker hooe to get out the vote and at least pick up some of the 81,278 votes from Oliver to break that 50 % mark.



