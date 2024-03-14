Walton County votes to increase its Solid Waste fees

Encourages use of Green Bag or Pay as You Throw Program

At its March 5, 2024, meeting, the Walton County Board of Commissioners voted to increase the Walton County Solid Waste fees. The proposed increases come from recent increases in the Waste Disposal Agreement with the City of Monroe. The Walton County Board of Commissioners voted to raise the scale rates at the Walton County Recycling Center from $65 to $70 per ton and implement a $5 minimum disposal fee. New rates are set to go into effect on April 1, 2024.

Keep Walton Beautiful Recycling Center collected over 3,543 tons of refuse in 2023. In 2024, the department averages over 261 tons a month with over 2,288 cars across the scale. Implementing a $5 minimum disposal fee at the scale will help incentivize citizens to utilize the Pay as You Throw Program or the Green Bag Program and help eliminate the high volume of disposal of smaller household trash at the scale. Green bags are a great alternative for household garbage and can be purchased at the Walton County Recycling Center or local stores for $2.50 per bag. Green Bags can be disposed of at the Walton County Convenience Centers or Keep Walton Beautiful Recycling Center. Click or tap on this link for more information about this program.

The increase in revenue will help offset any costs Walton County Public Works incurs for solid waste disposal and will allow us to continue offering services that reflect our customers’ needs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

