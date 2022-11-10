Walton County well represented under the Gold Dome following Tuesday’s election

All Walton County Republicans with their names on the ballot for state-wide and state district posts in Tuesday’s election will be headed downtown to the Georgia Capitol to serve in the upcoming 2023 Georgia General Assembly Legislative Session.

Returning will be former state senator Burt Jones but this time as Lieutenant Governor. Jones took 51.42 % of the statewide vote Tuesday to earn this post. Senators Brian Strickland, Georgia District 17, and Bill Cowsert, District 46, return to the Georgia Senate easily as did Rep. Bruce Williamson to the Georgia House of Representatives District 112.

“Words cannot express my gratitude for your support, prayers and continued trust in allowing me to serve you in the General Assembly. With your support, I will continue to work hard to protect and preserve freedoms that we all hold so dear,” Williamson said on his reelection.

Former Loganville mayor and now Georgia Representative-elect Ray Martinez will join the contingent in 2023 when the local legislators head to Atlanta for the 2023 Georgia Legislative session. Martinez chose not to run for reelection as mayor of Loganville last year after current Rep. Tom Kirby announced he would not be running for reelection.