Walton County will have its July BOC meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its July 2023 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Historic Courthouse located at 116 S Broad Street in Monroe.

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the highlighted links for information on each issue.

PRESENTATIONS

2.MEETING OPENING

2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation 2.2.Call to Order 2.3.Roll Call

3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA

3.1.Additions/Deletions

4.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

4.1.Approval of CU23040038 – Conditional Use for outside storage – Applicant: Fast Cutting, LLC (Alexandra Karakos)/Owners: Todd & Teresa Hicks – Property located at 2955 Hwy. 81, Map/Parcel N047A003 – District 2 CU23040038 – Fast Cutting.pdf (1.03 MB) 4.2.Denial of Z23040021 – Rezone 8.74 acres from A1 to B3 for truck parking facility and Variance to reduce minimum building setback to 5 ft. on eastern side of property – Applicant: Grewal Ventures, LLC c/o Sonny Singh/Owner: Pinnacle Sports Academy LLC – Property located at 120 Hwy. 78, Map/Parcel C1890002 – District 4 Z23040021 – Grewal Ventures.pdf (1.18 MB)

5.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT

5.1.Settlement of Z20110015 – Rezone 85.48 acres from A1 to R1 with conditions for a residential subdivision – Applicant: Lexes Homes, Inc./Owner: Snows Mill Road, LLC – Property located on Snows Mill Rd. – Map/Parcel C1790044 & 44A – District 4 Proposed Settlement Conditions – Lexes Homes.pdf (0.02 MB) 5.2.AZ23060003 – Request to remove buffer on right side of driveway – Applicant/Owner: Walton Co. Veterans Assoc., Inc – Property located at 1700 Snows Mill Rd., Map/Parcel C1650002 – District 6 AZ23060003 – Veterans Association.pdf (0.82 MB) 5.3.OA23030030 – Amendment to Walton County Land Development Ordinance per Errata Sheet dated 04/03/2023 (tabled 6/4/2023)Errata #3 – Amendment to Article 4, Part 1, Section 110 Agricultural District “A”

6.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

7.RESOLUTIONS

7.1.Walton County Consent Resolution – Walton Co. Water & Sewer Authority (Oconee-HLC), Series 2023 Walton County Consent Resolution – Walton WS Authority (Oconee-Hard Labor Creek) Series 2023.pdf (0.02 MB)

8.CONTRACTS

8.1.Talitrix – Agreement for Inmate Monitoring Talitrix – Inmate Monitoring.pdf (0.35 MB)

9.PARKS & RECREATION

9.1.Agreement – Forte Payment Sytems – Parks & Recreation Credit Card Processing Forte Payment Systems.pdf (0.10 MB)

Forte Pricing Schedule.pdf (0.24 MB)

10.ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS

10.1.Proposals – Metal Buildings – EMS/Storage and Modifications to existing building for Pickle Ball Courts Recomendation Letter – Metal Bldgs.pdf (0.16 MB)

11.APPOINTMENTS

11.1.Appointment – NEGRC Council Private Sector Representative 11.2.Appointment – Walton Co. Water & Sewerage Authority (Dist. 2) 11.3.Appointment – Walton Co. Planning Commission (Dist. 4)

12.DISCUSSION

12.1.County Manager’s Report/Update

13.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

14.ANNOUNCEMENTS

15.EXECUTIVE SESSION

16.ADJOURNMENT