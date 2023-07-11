Walton County will have its July BOC meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its July 2023 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Historic Courthouse located at 116 S Broad Street in Monroe.
The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the highlighted links for information on each issue.
PRESENTATIONS
2.MEETING OPENING
- 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
- 2.2.Call to Order
- 2.3.Roll Call
3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA
- 3.1.Additions/Deletions
4.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
- 4.1.Approval of CU23040038 – Conditional Use for outside storage – Applicant: Fast Cutting, LLC (Alexandra Karakos)/Owners: Todd & Teresa Hicks – Property located at 2955 Hwy. 81, Map/Parcel N047A003 – District 2
- CU23040038 – Fast Cutting.pdf (1.03 MB)
- 4.2.Denial of Z23040021 – Rezone 8.74 acres from A1 to B3 for truck parking facility and Variance to reduce minimum building setback to 5 ft. on eastern side of property – Applicant: Grewal Ventures, LLC c/o Sonny Singh/Owner: Pinnacle Sports Academy LLC – Property located at 120 Hwy. 78, Map/Parcel C1890002 – District 4
- Z23040021 – Grewal Ventures.pdf (1.18 MB)
5.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT
- 5.1.Settlement of Z20110015 – Rezone 85.48 acres from A1 to R1 with conditions for a residential subdivision – Applicant: Lexes Homes, Inc./Owner: Snows Mill Road, LLC – Property located on Snows Mill Rd. – Map/Parcel C1790044 & 44A – District 4
- 5.2.AZ23060003 – Request to remove buffer on right side of driveway – Applicant/Owner: Walton Co. Veterans Assoc., Inc – Property located at 1700 Snows Mill Rd., Map/Parcel C1650002 – District 6
- AZ23060003 – Veterans Association.pdf (0.82 MB)
- 5.3.OA23030030 – Amendment to Walton County Land Development Ordinance per Errata Sheet dated 04/03/2023 (tabled 6/4/2023)Errata #3 – Amendment to Article 4, Part 1, Section 110 Agricultural District “A”
6.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
- 6.1.Approval of June 6, 2023 Meeting Minutes
- MIN 2023-06-06.pdf (0.04 MB)
- 6.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater
- BOC Purchases.pdf (0.04 MB)
- 6.3.Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on June 27, 2023
- WCWSA Agenda Summary_06272023.pdf (0.03 MB)
- 6.4.Wex Health Payment Card Transaction Substantiation Waiver
- 6.5.Pharmacy Services Agreement Amendment – Veracity Benefits, LLC
- 6.6.Amendment to Inmate Medical Agreement – Correct Health
- 6.7.MOU – USDA Forest Service – Unmanned Aircraft System Flight Area Agreement
- MOU – USDA Forest Service.pdf (0.30 MB)
- 6.8.Walton Co. EMA – Emergency Operations Plan Update
- EOP 23 Agenda Departmental Request.pdf (0.01 MB)
- 6.9.Walton Co. EMA – Volunteer Coordination and Donations Management Plan
- WCVMP 23 Agenda Departmental Request.pdf (0.01 MB)
- Walton Co WCVMP.pdf (0.59 MB)
- 6.10.Acceptance of Resignation – Walton Co. Planning Commission (Dist. 4)
- Resignation – Bettis.pdf (0.01 MB)
- 6.11.Walton Co. Purchasing Ordinance Update
7.RESOLUTIONS
- 7.1.Walton County Consent Resolution – Walton Co. Water & Sewer Authority (Oconee-HLC), Series 2023
8.CONTRACTS
- 8.1.Talitrix – Agreement for Inmate Monitoring
- Talitrix – Inmate Monitoring.pdf (0.35 MB)
9.PARKS & RECREATION
- 9.1.Agreement – Forte Payment Sytems – Parks & Recreation Credit Card Processing
- Forte Payment Systems.pdf (0.10 MB)
- Forte Pricing Schedule.pdf (0.24 MB)
10.ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS
- 10.1.Proposals – Metal Buildings – EMS/Storage and Modifications to existing building for Pickle Ball Courts
- Recomendation Letter – Metal Bldgs.pdf (0.16 MB)
11.APPOINTMENTS
- 11.1.Appointment – NEGRC Council Private Sector Representative
- 11.2.Appointment – Walton Co. Water & Sewerage Authority (Dist. 2)
- 11.3.Appointment – Walton Co. Planning Commission (Dist. 4)
12.DISCUSSION
- 12.1.County Manager’s Report/Update
13.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.
14.ANNOUNCEMENTS
15.EXECUTIVE SESSION
