Walton County will have its July BOC meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m.

07/10/2023

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its July 2023 meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the Historic Courthouse located at 116 S Broad Street in Monroe.

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows. Click or tap on the highlighted links for information on each issue.

PRESENTATIONS

2.MEETING OPENING

  1. 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
  2. 2.2.Call to Order
  3. 2.3.Roll Call

3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA

  1. 3.1.Additions/Deletions

4.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

  1. 4.1.Approval of CU23040038 – Conditional Use for outside storage – Applicant:  Fast Cutting, LLC (Alexandra Karakos)/Owners:  Todd & Teresa Hicks – Property located at 2955 Hwy. 81, Map/Parcel N047A003 – District 2
  2. 4.2.Denial of Z23040021 – Rezone 8.74 acres from A1 to B3 for truck parking facility and Variance to reduce minimum building setback to 5 ft. on eastern side of property – Applicant:   Grewal Ventures, LLC c/o Sonny Singh/Owner:  Pinnacle Sports Academy LLC – Property located at 120 Hwy. 78, Map/Parcel C1890002 – District 4

5.PLANNING & DEVELOPMENT 

  1. 5.1.Settlement of Z20110015 – Rezone 85.48 acres from A1 to R1 with conditions for a residential subdivision – Applicant:  Lexes Homes, Inc./Owner:  Snows Mill Road, LLC – Property located on Snows Mill Rd. – Map/Parcel C1790044 & 44A – District 4
  2. 5.2.AZ23060003 – Request to remove buffer on right side of driveway – Applicant/Owner: Walton Co. Veterans Assoc., Inc – Property located at 1700 Snows Mill Rd., Map/Parcel C1650002 – District 6
  3. 5.3.OA23030030 – Amendment to Walton County Land Development Ordinance per Errata Sheet dated 04/03/2023 (tabled 6/4/2023)Errata #3 – Amendment to Article 4, Part 1, Section 110 Agricultural District “A”

6.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board 

  1. 6.1.Approval of June 6, 2023 Meeting Minutes
  2. 6.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater
  3. 6.3.Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on June 27, 2023
  4. 6.4.Wex Health Payment Card Transaction Substantiation Waiver
  5. 6.5.Pharmacy Services Agreement Amendment – Veracity Benefits, LLC
  6. 6.6.Amendment to Inmate Medical Agreement – Correct Health
  7. 6.7.MOU – USDA Forest Service – Unmanned Aircraft System Flight Area Agreement
  8. 6.8.Walton Co. EMA – Emergency Operations Plan Update
  9. 6.9.Walton Co. EMA – Volunteer Coordination and Donations Management Plan
  10. 6.10.Acceptance of Resignation – Walton Co. Planning Commission (Dist. 4)
  11. 6.11.Walton Co. Purchasing Ordinance Update

7.RESOLUTIONS

  1. 7.1.Walton County Consent Resolution – Walton Co. Water & Sewer Authority (Oconee-HLC), Series 2023

8.CONTRACTS

  1. 8.1.Talitrix – Agreement for Inmate Monitoring

9.PARKS & RECREATION 

  1. 9.1.Agreement – Forte Payment Sytems – Parks & Recreation Credit Card Processing

10.ACCEPTANCE OF BIDS/PROPOSALS 

  1. 10.1.Proposals – Metal Buildings – EMS/Storage and Modifications to existing building for Pickle Ball Courts

11.APPOINTMENTS

  1. 11.1.Appointment – NEGRC Council Private Sector Representative
  2. 11.2.Appointment – Walton Co. Water & Sewerage Authority (Dist. 2)
  3. 11.3.Appointment – Walton Co. Planning Commission (Dist. 4)

12.DISCUSSION

  1. 12.1.County Manager’s Report/Update

13.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda. 

14.ANNOUNCEMENTS

15.EXECUTIVE SESSION

16.ADJOURNMENT 

