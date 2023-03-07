Walton County will have its March 2023 BOC meeting Tuesday

03/06/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Government, Government 0

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its March 2023 meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

PRESENTATIONS

2.MEETING OPENING

  1. 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
  2. 2.2.Call to Order
  3. 2.3.Roll Call

3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA

  1. 3.1.Additions/Deletions

4.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

  1. 4.1.Denial of  LU23010002 – Character Area change from Suburban to Neighborhood Residential/Rezone – Z23010001 – Rezone 7.02 acres from A1/B2 to R2 for 2 duplexes – Applicant: Mitch Linder/Owners: Phylis & Terry Linder – Property located at 7570 Hwy. 81/Bold Springs Church Rd/Map/Parcel C0580084 – District 1

5.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board 

  1. 5.1.Approval of February 7, 2023 Meeting Minutes
  2. 5.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater
  3. 5.3.Declaration of Surplus Property
  4. 5.4.Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on February 6, 2023
  5. 5.5.Walton Co. Healthcare Foundation Grant – Pharmaceutical Incinerator
  6. 5.6.Fidelity Payment Services – Merchant Processing Application – Planning and Development
  7. 5.7.Homeland Security Grant – Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)
  8. 5.8.Agreement – 120Water – EPA Water Testing

6.RESOLUTIONS

  1. 6.1.Resolution – Judicial In Rem Tax Foreclosures

7.DISCUSSION

  1. 7.1.County Manager’s Report/Update
  2. 7.2.Creation of Walton Co. Public Facilities Authority and appointments

8.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda. 

9.ANNOUNCEMENTS

10.EXECUTIVE SESSION

11.ADJOURNMENT 

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply