Walton County will have its March 2023 BOC meeting Tuesday

The Walton County Board of Commissions will have its March 2023 meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at the Historic Walton County Courthouse located at 111 S Broad Street in Monroe. The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.
PRESENTATIONS
2.MEETING OPENING
- 2.1.Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation
- 2.2.Call to Order
- 2.3.Roll Call
3.ADOPTION OF AGENDA
- 3.1.Additions/Deletions
4.PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS
- 4.1.Denial of LU23010002 – Character Area change from Suburban to Neighborhood Residential/Rezone – Z23010001 – Rezone 7.02 acres from A1/B2 to R2 for 2 duplexes – Applicant: Mitch Linder/Owners: Phylis & Terry Linder – Property located at 7570 Hwy. 81/Bold Springs Church Rd/Map/Parcel C0580084 – District 1
- LU23010002 and Z23010001 – Linder.pdf (1.90 MB)
5.ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board
- 5.1.Approval of February 7, 2023 Meeting Minutes
- MIN 2023-02-07.pdf (0.03 MB)
- 5.2.Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater
- BOC Purchases and Contracts.pdf (0.20 MB)
- 5.3.Declaration of Surplus Property
- Surplus.pdf (0.03 MB)
- 5.4.Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA on February 6, 2023
- WCWSA Agenda Summary 02062023.pdf (0.11 MB)
- 5.5.Walton Co. Healthcare Foundation Grant – Pharmaceutical Incinerator
- 5.6.Fidelity Payment Services – Merchant Processing Application – Planning and Development
- 5.7.Homeland Security Grant – Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)
- Homeland Security Grant – CERT.pdf (0.07 MB)
- 5.8.Agreement – 120Water – EPA Water Testing
6.RESOLUTIONS
- 6.1.Resolution – Judicial In Rem Tax Foreclosures
- Resolution – Judicial In Rem Tax Foreclosures.pdf (0.02 MB)
- Letter from Derry Boyd Tax Comm.pdf (0.03 MB)
7.DISCUSSION
- 7.1.County Manager’s Report/Update
- 7.2.Creation of Walton Co. Public Facilities Authority and appointments
8.PUBLIC COMMENT | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.
9.ANNOUNCEMENTS
10.EXECUTIVE SESSION
11.ADJOURNMENT
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.