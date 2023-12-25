Walton County YMCA wishes community Merry Christmas with prediction of end of 2024 opening

Contract for construction stage now signed

Contributed photo.

The new Walton YMCA contract for Phase II has now been signed, making way for construction of the building. The site work is complete and this is the next phase. Officials announcing the signing of the contract noted they are excited to celebrate the opening of the new Y by the end of 2024.

“We are excited to announce the board of directors for Walton county is in the process of raising funds for the new Walton County YMCA. Site work is complete and building construction is set to begin in December 2023,” board members announced on when sharing the progress on social media.

If anyone is interested in donating toward the completion of this long-awaited project, they can do so. Any size gift in welcome and donors who give $1,000+ will have the honor of being a part of the Donor Wall, which will be displayed in the lobby of the new YMCA. You can call YMCA at (770) 868-2917 to join our cause today.

The Walton YMCA will sit on 38 acres of land directly across the street from Monroe Area High School. It will be about 36,000 square feet and will have an 8-lane indoor pool, as well as a separate warm water therapy pool. The new Y also will have a wellness center, aerobics room, afterschool/summer camp rooms, a nursery and a meeting room/chapel. Outdoors, the Walton Y plans to have soccer fields and an archery range.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

