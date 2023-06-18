Walton County’s Independence celebrations begin this weekend

Fireworks planned for July 4th in Monroe

The cities of Social Circle and Loganville will celebrate America’s Independence 2023 early, beginning with a Celebration and Parade in downtown Social Circle on Saturday, June 24.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. followed by the celebration which starts at 7 p.m. and concludes after the fireworks display that begins at 9:45 p.m. Between the parade and the fireworks, there is plenty for all to join in the celebration with food, fun and live music.

Loganville’s Independence Celebration for 2023 is also scheduled for Saturday, June 24 at West Walton Park. It too begins at 6 p.m. and the celebration will continue until 10.30 p.m. There will be games and activities for the kids, food vendors on site and a DJ will provide the music leading up to Band X taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks follow the concert.

But if you need your fireworks fix on July 4th, Walton County has you covered there too. There will be a fireworks spectacular at the Athens Tech Monroe Stadium. There will be no official program or vendors but the football stadium and field will be open for viewing. The fireworks show will begin at dark (about 9 p.m.) Parking is available at the Monroe Police Department (140 Blaine Street), along Edwards Street around the field, and the Athens Tech campus parking.

You can spend Independence Day cooking out with the family at the lake, the pool or cooking out in the backyard before loading them into the car and ending the celebration with a fireworks display in Monroe.

There is some question about why Social Circle and Loganville have their celebrations the week before. A lot goes into these events and city employees have to spend time away from their own families on July 4th in order to facilitate this. There also is the cost of overtime pay, and difficulty getting entertainers that day as well. Also, with events in all three cities, the crowds get split and a lot of time and effort goes into something that may well not be all that well attended. This way, even those who are out of town on July the 4th have an opportunity to celebrate America’s Independence with friends and neighbors here at home, albeit just a little early.