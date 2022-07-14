Walton County’s seniors have opportunity to thrive at Senior Centers

It isn’t always easy to find friendship, food, and a whole lot of fun as we enter those “golden years.” But Walton County Senior Centers offer that, and much more, for residents 60 or older who find themselves with time on their hands.

Anyone age 60 or older and a resident of Walton County, or their spouse, can join the Senior Centers and attend any of the three sites in Monroe, Social Circle and Loganville.

The membership fee is $25 per person per year. This fee also ensures priority on a waiting list for any of trips that are offered. The centers also have daily activities, including lunches prepared and served on-site or delivered to approved home bound clients – and the cost is just a $2 donation per meal. In addition to a meal, members get to enjoy the companionship of peers, as well as a selection of events and activities.

Author Carole Townsend wrote a feature on just what is offered at Walton County’s senior centers for the last issue of Walton Living Magazine. Click or tap on this link to read it online – or pick up a printed copy at the Walton County Chamber of Commerce or one of the local libraries, city hall’s or businesses around town that has advertised in it.