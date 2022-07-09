Walton Dental Care is participating in Freedom Day 2022

Will offer free exams, cleaning, x-rays and some dental treatment to veterans

Walton Dental Care in Monroe is participating in the 2022 Freedom Day in support of military personnel, veterans and their immediate family members. Freedom Day is a day set aside across the nation where businesses can find a way to show appreciation to members of the armed forces, veterans and their immediate families by providing a day of free services.

Misty Moody of Walton Dental Care said this is the first year that the Monroe office is participating and they are challenging other business in the County to join them.

“This is our first time at Walton Dental Care. Dr. Lacour (owner of practice) has another practice in Lilburn that has participated for several years. It is on a different day each year,” Moody said. “We would love to challenge other businesses to join! It can be free services, gifts, or special offers. Any business that wants to participate, would need to sign up through the website.”

Moody said Walton Dental Care will offer free exams, cleanings, x-rays, and some dental treatment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 13, 2022.

“They just need to call our office to schedule an appointment at 770-267-2301. As the word gets out, we know the schedule will fill up quickly, so the sooner they call the better. We are so excited to give back,” Moody said.

Freedom Day was started several years ago by Dr. Robert Martino, owner of Wilson Martino Dental in West Virginia and it has grown in size and to other businesses in the years since. Any local businesses that wish to take up the challenge and also participate the the 2022 Freedom Day USA on Oct. 13 and get more information and register at the official website website located at https://www.freedomdayusa.org/