Walton EMC Employee Charities seeks teams for its 12th annual Charity Sporting Clay Shoot

Walton EMC Employee Charities is inviting members of the community to join in helping raise money to benefit four great local organizations, Camp Twin Lakes, ESP, GA 2-Day Walk and Walton County Special Olympics.

Have fun while supporting these organizations by participating in the 12th Annual Charity Sporting Clay Shoot. You’re invited to “enjoy great food, networking and the chance to win one of five shotguns or dozens of door prizes.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p..m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023 Registration opens at 7:30 with a Shotgun start at 9:00 am.

Lewis Class scoring means more chances to win. Trophies awarded to top teams and included again this year is an all ladies division.

Click or tap on this link for more information, to register and to add the item to your calendar.