Walton EMC employees attack breast cancer by Raising $400,000 for research

“Breast cancer stole my friend,” said Walton EMC employee Marcia Freeman. “Since that day, I’ve made it my mission to help educate and support women who are suffering or may suffer from this horrible disease.”

Personal experience fuels the passion for finding a cure for Walton EMC employees like Freeman. The co-op sponsors breast cancer research efforts across Georgia by hosting fundraising events, encouraging employee participation and partnering with the Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer. Walton EMC donated $30,000 in 2021 and brought the 12-year total to almost $400,000. These funds provide Georgians with mammograms, clinical breast exams, genetic counseling and testing, biopsies, support services, education and much more.

The Walton EMC Pink Power Team, made up of employees touched by breast cancer, joined hundreds of other walkers to tackle 30 miles through Atlanta at the 2021 Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer on October 2-3.

Charity Shoot Takes Aim at Breast Cancer

The employee-hosted 10th Annual Walton EMC Charity Shoot went off with a bang to raise $18,000 for the cause. More than 140 shooters broke targets, won prizes and enjoyed lunch at Cherokee Rose in Griffin.

“The number of participants and the money we raise grows every year,” said Walton’s EMC event coordinator, Kathy Ivie. “We could not host such a successful event without the help of our sponsors, volunteers and shooters.”

Part of a Bigger Picture

A committee of Walton EMC employees meets regularly to discuss the company’s charity events and potential recipients in our community.

“We prioritize the cooperative principle ‘Concern for the Community’ 365 days a year,” said Jeff Paul, Walton EMC member services director and committee chairman.

How You Can Help

Visit itsthejourney.org to donate and register for the Georgia 2-Day Walk for Breast Cancer on Oct. 1-2, 2022.

Look for details about all upcoming Walton EMC charity events on waltonemc.com and facebook.com/waltonemc.

Walton EMC is a customer-owned power cooperative that focuses on service, not profit. They serve more than 135,000 accounts in Athens-Clarke, Barrow, DeKalb, Greene, Gwinnett, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale and Walton Counties. Their subsidiaries supply natural gas and security services.