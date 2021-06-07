Walton EMC gives details of latest Operation Round Up Grants totaling $100,613

Walton EMC’s Operation Round Up program has been pouring out funds to great organizations that fill vital roles in its communities. Without these groups and their work, many of our neighbors would have nowhere to turn during these trying times.

The following are details on recipients of the latest $100,613:

Across the Bridge, Inc. – $2,500 for their Homeless and Helpless addiction recovery program. DeKalb, Gwinnett, Walton.

Georgia Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities – $3,100 for their Manufacturing Institute for college capable high school students with disabilities. Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Greene, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Rockdale, Walton.

Georgia Distributive Education Clubs of America – $2,000 to support their state-winning students. Entire territory.

Gwinnett County Public Library – $10,000 towards their mobile kitchen and turnkey learning system. Gwinnett.

Lettum Eat! – $10,000 for their emergency mobile feeding program. Gwinnett.

Oconee County Extension – $8,140 toward 4-H project achievement. Oconee.

Prevent Child Abuse Rockdale – $3,500 for their parenting support program. Newton, Rockdale, Walton.

Young Women’s Christian Organization of Athens – $3,000 for scholarships for those who can’t afford to attend their summer girls club. Barrow, Clarke, Gwinnett, Oconee.

Friends of Gwinnett Senior Citizens, Partnership Against Domestic Violence, Salvation Army– $37,500 to these organizations that provide emergency food, medical and shelter needs. These funds come from unclaimed capital credits.

Four families – $20,873.94 for emergency assistance.