Walton EMC has six openings for Customer Care Representatives

Walton EMC headquartered in Monroe, Ga has six openings for customer care representatives. Click or tap on the link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton EMC Career website on May 25, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being removed.

“Walton EMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and drug-free workplace.Walton EMC strives to comply with all laws and regulations related to affirmative action and equal employment opportunity. To facilitate this, all positions open outside the company are posted on the Georgia Department of Labor website.”

Walton EMC only accepts outside applications for employment when such a job opening exists. You can also find out about openings by looking at the bulletin boards in the office lobbies or by calling Walton EMC at 770.267.2505 and asking to be transferred to the job line.