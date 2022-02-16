Walton EMC School EmPOWERment Grants Top $2 Million

Money stays in local area

MONROE, Ga. – For six years, Walton Electric Membership Corporation (EMC) has made a significant impact on the students in its local service area by using unclaimed money.

The cooperative’s School EmPOWERment Grant program gives schools in nearby communities the chance to boost their instructional and service programs by funding worthwhile projects. Many of the projects are those that local systems don’t have funds for in regular operating budgets.

The money that Walton EMC distributes – over $2 million since the program began just six short years ago – doesn’t affect customer-owners’ power bills, either. That’s because the funds are unclaimed monies from former customers whom the co-op can’t find.

After Walton EMC publishes lists of these customers in their newsletter and on their website, places legal ads and exhausts all attempts to find the owners, Georgia law allows the money to be used for community benefit.

“After providing reliable and reasonably-priced electric power, serving our community is next on the list,” said COO Ron Marshall. “Our School EmPOWERment Grant program is a perfect example of the cooperative principle ‘Concern for community.’”

2021-22 Walton EMC School EmPOWERment Grants Fast Facts

Total distribution: $368,212

Average grant: $5,336

Number of grants: 69

Schools receiving grants: 63

Total since beginning of program: $2,060,087

Source of money: unclaimed refunds Walton EMC is an innovative, customer-owned and focused electric utility serving accounts in 10 Northeast Georgia counties between Atlanta and Athens. In its long history of meeting customer-owners’ needs, the cooperative established successful natural gas and security subsidiaries as well as nationally recognized residential and commercial solar initiatives. For more information, visit waltonemc.com.

This year’s grants by county are:

Walton County

Atha Road Elementary – $7,220, Anna Brantley, Vending the Gift of Reading

Atha Road Elementary – $14,705, DeeAnn Miller, Wheelchair Accessible Playground

Bay Creek Elementary – $5,090, Tammy Delk, Readers at the Creek

Carver Middle – $7,000, Brandon Priest, Gym Wall Pads

George Walton – $6,500, Jessica Blevins, Lower School Leveled Library

Harmony Elementary – $3,500, Shannon Spath, Arts for Skill and Character Building

Loganville Christian – $8,823, Jennifer Hewatt, New Playground Equipment

Loganville Elementary – $9,300, Cammie McGaughey, Book Vending Machine

Loganville High – $6,995, Andrea Hobbs, Between the Forks Podcast

Loganville Middle – $5,467, Justin Youngblood, Horticultural Exploration Garden

Monroe Area High – $4,187, Scott Shiflett, Nathan Gray, Sarah Sapinski, Veterans History Project

Monroe Elementary – $2,500, Dr. Zeester Swint, PBIS Rewards Store

Monroe Elementary – $2,500, Dr. Zeester Swint, PE Equipment

Sharon Elementary – $1,000, Beth Morgan, PBIS Rewards

Sharon Elementary – $7,067, Lori Perry, Jag Ag Center

Social Circle Elementary – $6,200, Melanie Ruark, Mobile Stem Carts

Social Circle Middle – $2,630, Shelbie Casey, Second Step Social Emotional Learning

Social Circle Primary – $6,200, Brandie Owens, Mobile STEM Carts

Victory Baptist – $7,500, Cory Lawrence, Lower School Playground

Walker Park Elementary – $4,665, Dr. Alicia Burford, Sensory Room Project

Walnut Grove Elementary – $3,500, Beth Young, Don’t Leave Them Out

Walnut Grove High – $1,000, Dieu Tran-Pearson, Digital Tools for Student Success

Youth Elementary – $5,066, Patti Foote, New Chairs

Youth Elementary – $6,500, Lora Alligood, Playground Sun Shade

Youth Middle – $3,701, Melanie Dorminey, A Berry Sweet Growing System

Gwinnett County

Anderson-Livesay Elementary – $7,604, Lorna Baldwin, LEGOs in a STEM World

Annistown Elementary – $2,460, LaToya Burse, Lettuce Grow Our Garden

Britt Elementary – $5,490, Nancy Falocco, STEM Explosion

Centerville Elementary – $6,075, Bonita Banks, Book Vending Machine

Cooper Elementary – $3,449, George Kashella, The Reading Connection

Five Forks Middle – $4,100, Andrew Whatley, Google Chromebooks

Grace Snell Middle – $5,000, Kimberly Arenas, Cooking Club

Grayson Elementary – $2,500, Heather Abner, Vending Machine Books

Grayson High – $3,000, Elaine Orange, Graphing Calculators

Gwin Oaks Elementary – $2,915, Jan Bradley, Michelle Webb, Lighting Up STEM Specials

Harbins Elementary – $8,500, Amanda Fletcher, Accelerated Reading Achievement

J.C. Magill Elementary – $7,707, Betsy Mitchell, The Sensory Processing Area Project

Mountain Park Elementary – $500, Katie Bevins, Books for First Grade

Partee Elementary – $10,535, Chad Hett, Explore, Build and Discover

Pharr Elementary – $4,745, Sarah Powell, Pretending Machine

R.D. Head Elementary – $5,000, Shann Griffith, Bringing Them Up to Par

Rosebud Elementary – $2,620, Deborah Roundtree, Rosebudding Into Gardening

Shiloh Elementary – $5,000, Heidi Glenn, Makerspace Centers

Shiloh High – $7,000, Dr. Johnathan Gordon, Empowering Forensic Science

Shiloh Middle – $5,381, Charlene Fletcher, Lift Us Up!

South Gwinnett High – $21,583, Kennard Weever, College and Career Center Technology

Starling Elementary – $5,000, Ikwo Poindexter, Engaging Texts for Engaged Readers

Trickum Middle – $6,000, Dr. Jessica Hegwood, Middle School Mentor Texts

Trip Elementary – $3,031, Debbie Patrick, To Infinity and Beyond

Barrow County

Arts and Innovation Magnet Program – $2,622, Kristin Fuqua, Aeroponics in the Classroom

Barrow Arts and Sciences Academy – $1,002, Dr. Cheryl Guy, Hearing and Vision Screening Kit

Clarke County

Whit Davis Elementary – $7,150, Lauren Knowlton, Book Vending Machine

Morgan County

Morgan County Elementary – $6,870, Jodi Bailey, Katherine Edwards, Snack on a Book!

Morgan County High – $15,250, Jennifer Butler, Snap-On Certification Program

Morgan County Middle – $800, Courtney Thomas, Olivia Daniel, Essentials in Writng

Morgan County Middle – $1,000, Jennifer Murphy, Daniel Ghann, Outdoor Energy Power Station

Oconee County

Athens Academy – $3,000, Michael Finnerty, Experiential Astronomy

Colham Ferry Elementary – $6,500, Jessica Howard, Chance McConnell, Diane Parr, School Themed Gardens and Greenhouse

Dove Creek Elementary – $4,000, Denisse Maddox, STEAMing Ahead with Coding

High Shoals Elementary – $477, Tanya Hinzman, H20: Hero to Our World

Living Word Academy – $3,500, Teresa Cox, Tech Savvy Wildcats

Malcom Bridge Elementary – $7,518, Nicole Roberts, First Grade Reading Room

Oconee County Elementary – $5,000, Sherie Fancher, Graphic Novel Collection

Oconee County Elementary – $7,085, Shannon Collier, Leveling Up with Leveled Reading

Oconee County High – $5,000, Faith Hoyt, Graphing Calculators

Oconee County Primary – $1,139, Annie Birdsong, Leveled Reading Room

Prince Avenue Christian – $7,910, Danny Delgado, Save Me a Seat at the Library!

Rocky Branch Elementary – $2,358, Lisa Lane, Rachelle Wesseling, Outdoor Weather Station

Westminster Christian Academy – $6,000, Jared Clark, Interactive Boards for Classrooms