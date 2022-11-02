Walton Empowers to host community block party for Recovery and Mental Health Awareness

Event will take place at Grace Monroe on Saturday, Nov. 5

Walton Empowers will host a community block party to raise awareness for a Day of Thanks for Recovery and Mental Health. The event will be Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Grace Monroe Church at 203 Bold Springs Avenue. There will be lunch, games, therapy goats, local resource tables, special guest speakers, raffle items and “touch a truck” for kids (featuring the police department, EMS and fire department.)

The event is free.