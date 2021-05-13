Walton Goats Baseball Team raises almost $4,000 for Walton County Special Olympics

12 Under Walton Goats Baseball team raised almost $4,000 for Walton County Special Olympics. Contributed photo

The 12U Walton Goats baseball team hosted a home run derby at Loganville Christian Academy last Friday night to benefit Walton County Special Olympics.

“Coach Devin Snell believes in teaching the boys the importance of using their God-given gifts and abilities to help others,” said Coach Kinsey Snell of Loganville Christian Academy. “The Goats were joined by friends from rival teams, including Archer, Grayson, the Scrappers, and the LCA Middle School baseball team. Jon Harris Funderburke of the Scrappers team won the event.”

Snell said the event was a fun time for all and raised nearly $4,000 for Walton County Special Olympics. Way to go, Goats!