WALTON-OPOLY game sets go on sale at Walton County Chamber of Commerce

Photo credit: Walton County Chamber of Commerce

Walton County now also has its own Monopoly game! WALTON-OPOLY game sets are available at the Walton County Chamber of Commerce for $20. You can purchase yours online at https://www.waltonchamber.org/products/walton-opoly or stop by the Chamber office at 207 N. Wayne Street in Monroe (Across from Monroe City Hall).

If you purchase your board online, it will be pulled with your name on it ready for pick-up. There will not be any shipment.

The office hours for the chamber are Monday -Thursday 8:30 a.m. -5 p.m. and Friday – 8:30 – 4 p.m.