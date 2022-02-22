Walton Press in Monroe, Ga. has many current job postings

Walton Press, located in Monroe, Ga., has many current job postings. Click or tap on this line for more information on each open posting and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton Press career website on Feb. 22, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
Positions include:
- Commercial Printer Press Room Manager, Monroe – $56.4k – $71.4k per year
- Press Room Manager, Commercial Printer, Loganville – $65k – $80k per year
- Commercial Printer Press Room Roll Tender Operator, Loganville – $15 – $18 per hour
- CSR Account Manager, Monroe
- Warehouse Shipping/Receiving, Loganville – $15 – $17 per hour
- Entry Level Manufacturing Press, Monroe – $21.1k – $34.3k per year
- Wide Format Lead Manufacturing, Loganville – $50,000 – $65,000 per year
- Outside Sales Representative, Monroe
- Commercial Printing Bindery Machine Operator, Loganville – $15k – $20k
- Wide Format Lead Manager, Monroe – $80.8k – $102k per year
- Perfect Binder Operator, Monroe – $36.5k – $46.3k per year
- Coporate Controller Commercial Printing Ind. (Finance…) Monroe – $80.7k – $102k per year
- Stitcher Operator, Monroe – $29.1k -36.9k per year
- Corporate Controller Commercial Printing Ind. (Finance…) Loganville – $69,878 – $85,000 per year
- Bindery Operator/Lead, Monroe – $33.9 – $42.9 per year
- Maintenance Technician/Industrial Maintenance Mechanic, Loganville – $25 – $30 per hour
