Walton Press in Monroe, GA is hiring

Walton Press in Monroe, Ga. has current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton Press career website on July 11, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
- Commercial Printer Wide Format Press Operator – Estimated $35.3K – $44.7K a year
- Pre-Press Technician Operator Commercial Printing Industry -Estimated $38.6K – $48.9K a year
- Client Services Representative – Estimated $39.6K – $50.2K a year
- Client Services Representative, CSR /Account Manager for Wide Format
- Wide Format Lead Manager – Estimated $61.6K – $78K a year
- Commercial Printer Press Room Manager – $60,000 – $80,000 a year
- Corporate Controller Commercial Printing Industry (Finance & Accounting) – Estimated $87.2K – $110K a year
- Entry Level Manufacturing Press – Estimated $28.3K – $35.8K a year
- Stitcher Operator – Estimated $30.2K – $38.2K a year
- Bindery Operator/Lead – Estimated $36.1K – $45.8K a year
- Perfect Binder Operator – Estimated $44.8K – $56.7K a year
- Bindery Operator/Lead – Estimated $36.1K – $45.8K a year
- Outside Sales Representative – Estimated $74.2K – $94K a year
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.