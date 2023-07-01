Walton Schools hire two assistant principals

The Walton County Board of Education unanimously approved the assistant principal recommendations of Jamie Stone at Atha Road Elementary School and Dr. Jamie Antwine at Loganville Elementary School.

Joining Walton County as the new assistant principal at Atha Road Elementary, Jamie Stone has over 12 years of teaching and leadership experience in special education. Stone began her teaching career in Gwinnett County before moving into a leadership role as the elementary special education coordinator for the Clarke County School District where she has served since 2021.

She holds a master’s degree in early childhood education and a specialist degree in special education.

“I am excited and honored to have been chosen to serve the Atha Road Elementary School family as assistant principal,” said Stone. “I am eager to begin working with students, teachers, parents and stakeholders. I believe in creating meaningful relationships and am committed to always doing what is right for students. I am thankful for this opportunity and look forward to supporting the families of Atha Road.”

Jamie Antwine has over 22 years of educational experience as a teacher, coach and administrator at both the elementary and high school levels. He is currently an assistant principal at Monroe Area High School, a position he has held for eight years.

He has also served as an assistant principal at Harmony Elementary School and a teacher at Walnut Grove High School over the past 10 years in Walton County. He holds a bachelor’s degree in special education, a master’s degree in foundations of education as well as a specialist degree and doctorate degree in educational leadership.

“I have served my entire administrative career in Walton County and am so excited to continue serving at Loganville Elementary School as an assistant principal,” said Antwine. “I know firsthand how blessed I am to be a part of WCSD and look forward to joining the LES learning community. I appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the school’s longstanding success and their team’s continued pursuit of excellence.”

