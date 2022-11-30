Walton Village Apartments is the winner in the 2022 fall decorating contest

Contributed photo

Update

After a month of voting, Walton Village Apartments overwhelmingly won the fall decorating contest between A. Highland Village Apartments and B. Walton Village Apartments.

Results

A. Highland Village Apartments – 7 votes

B. Walton Village Apartments – 27 votes

Initial Story

In 2020, Highland Village Apartments and Walton Village Apartments found a unique way to cope with the restrictive lifestyle the pandemic had imposed on them. By the time fall came around, they were ready. Residents in the two apartment complexes decorated the front of each property in a fall theme and asked voters to choose the winner.

Walton Village was not in the position to do so last year, so residents of Highland Village instead did their own decorating with an inspiring “Wizard of Oz” decorative entrance welcoming Fall 2021. This year, however, the competition is back on and both Highland Village and Walton Village apartments are again asking the community to take a look at their fall decorations and vote a winner.

This is where you can help. We have pictures of the decorations below – A is for Highland Village and B is for Walton Village. In the comment section on Facebook at this link, please include your choice for either A or B. We will keep the story pinned to the top of the page for a month, from Oct. 24 to Nov. 24. We will then tally the votes, and let it be known who takes top honors this year.

A. HIGHLAND VILLAGE

B. WALTON VILLAGE