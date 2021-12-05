Walton Wellness to present the Community Health Needs Assessment at the Dec. 7 Walton County BOC meeting

DeDe Harris, executive director of Walton Wellness, inc. will present a recent survey that reveals the wellness of the community and health needs of Walton County residents. It compares the health and wellness of the Walton County Community to the state and surrounding counties as well as the make up of the community profile of its three major cities.

The comprehensive results can be found at this link.

Information in the survey notes the major factors that impact the health landscape of the county, including health behaviors, access to quality medical care, socioeconomic factors and the physical environment.

“This document is the summary and culmination of countless hours of analyzing health data across Walton County. It indicates what we see as the top 10 health needs of our county, along with the nuanced factors that affect these health issues and community resources for residents,” Alex Lundy, education coordinator for Walton Wellness said in advance of the Dec. 1 release date. “This document is a deep dive into Walton County deaths, ER visits, and hospital admits by diagnosis, stratified by both gender and race. We feel strongly that making this data publicly available in this manner will be invaluable for anyone working within any niche of the healthcare landscape in the county. There is so much to be learned from this data in order to most effectively impact the health of Walton County’s residents.”

This will be presented at the last 2021 meeting of the Walton County BOC that takes place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2021 ant the Historic Courthouse located at 111 South Broad Street in Monroe.

The public is invited to attend. The full agenda follows.

1. PUBLIC COMMENT/PRESENTATIONS | 3 Minute Limit Per Speaker. To speak at the meeting please follow the instructions outlined at the end of this Agenda.

1.1. Community Health Needs Assessment – DeDe Harris, Executive Director Walton Wellness, Inc.

MEETING OPENING 2.1. Pledge of Allegiance & Invocation 2.2. Call to Order 2.3. Roll Call ADOPTION OF AGENDA 3.1. Additions/Deletions PROCLAMATIONS

4.1. School Choice Week – January 23 through January 29, 2022

5. PLANNING COMMISSION RECOMMENDATIONS

5.1 Approval of ZCU21080025 – Rezone from A2 and B2 to B2 with conditional use for outside storage and reduce transitional buffer from 50’ to 25’ – Applicant/Owners: A-Model Self Storage LLC & Mark & Jenny Watson – Property located at 4876, 4866, and 4846 Hwy. 81, 4751 & 4741 Shannon Rd/Map/Parcels C0160028 split, C0160030, 30A, 30B, 30C & 30D – District 1 Conditions: 1. Outside Storage allowed for recreational vehicles and water craft only; 2. Property to be fenced along Hwy. 81 and opaque fence be installed down the perimeter so as to screen from subdivision; 3. Comply with Art. 6 Outside Storage Guidelines of the WCLDO; 4. Entrance to be on Hwy. 81 only, no entrance into Watson Mill Subdivision; 5. All vehicles stored must be in workable condition

5.2. Approval of Z21080016 – Rezone 14.37 acres from A1/A2 to A to grow & sell fruits/ vegetables & sell farm animals/poultry products with customer contact – Applicant/Owner: Michael C Lyons – Property located at 2441 Broach Rd/Map/Parcel C1200056 – District 5

5.3. Approval of Z21090015 – Rezone 4.22 acres from R1 to A1 to have personal animals – Applicant: Christine Rojas/Owner: Alejandro Carrillo & Christine Rojas – Property located at 4350 Tiffany Lane, 4330 & 4310 Shiloh Rd/Map/Parcels N039A024, 025 & 026 – District 1 Conditions: Livestock be limited to parcels that front on Shiloh Road and that all guidelines for livestock be followed.

5.4. Approval of Z21090018 – Rezone 2.40 acres from R1 to B3 & reduce 50’ transitional buffer from 50’ to 25’ with an 8 ft. opaque fence for plumbing office & outside storage – Applicant/Owner: Kevin Barrett – Property located at 6670 Hwy. 20/Map/Parcel C0020078 – District 2 Condition: Reduce the transitional buffer from 50’ to 25’ with an 8 ft. opaque fence as submitted.

5.5. Approval of Z21090019 – Rezone 7.57 acres from A1 to R1 to create 4 buildable lots – Applicant: Kevin Boekman/Owner: Essie Mae Johnson – Property located at 2073 Laurel Gate Lane & HD Atha Road/Map/Parcel C0770064 – District 4 Condition: Minimum house size be 2,700 sq. ft. and lots be divided as per the site plan submitted.

5.6. Approval of Z21090027 – Rezone 3.87 acres from A1 to R1 to create 3 buildable lots – Applicant/Owner: Jamie Wade Griffeth – Property located at 4025 Bullock Bridge Rd/Map/Parcel C0590091 – District 1

5.7. Approval of Z21100002 – Rezone 2.76 acres from A1 to R1 to split off 1 acre with existing house & create a 1.76 acre buildable lot– Applicant/Owner: Joshua T Parker – Property located at 2031 John Stowe Rd/Map/Parcel C1200107 – District 6

6. ADMINISTRATIVE CONSENT AGENDA | All items listed below are voted on by the board in one motion unless otherwise specified by the Board

6.1. Approval of November 2, 2021 Meeting Minutes

6.2. Approval of November 16, 2021 Meeting Minutes

6.3. Contracts & Budgeted Purchases of $5000 or Greater

6.4. Declaration of Surplus Property

6.5. Ratification of Actions taken by WCWSA

6.6. Agreement for Donation of Real Property – DDS

6.7. Termination of Water Purchase Agreement with A. Floyd @ Felker Park and authorization for attorney to send notice

7. FINANCE

7.1. Proposed FY23 Budget Calendar

8. RESOLUTIONS

8.1. Resolution – FY22 Budget Amendment

8.2. Resolution – Historic Courthouse Renovations and FY22 Budget Amendment

8.3. Resolution – Employee Health Clinic and FY 22 Budget Amendment

8.4. Resolution – MOU J&J Settlement

8.5. Resolution – Re-adoption – Amendment to Service Delivery Strategy – Stanton Springs -Stanton Springs North and amending limit of City of Monroe Sewer Services to Corporate limits of City of Monroe

9. HUMAN RESOURCES

9.1. Staffing Request – Temporary Systems Administrator

CONTRACTS

10.1. Contract – PPI Design of WCPSC DISCUSSION ANNOUNCEMENTS EXECUTIVE SESSION ADJOURNMENT If you are an individual with a disability and require special assistance at this meeting, please contact our office at 770-267-1301 and arrangements will be made. People wanting to make a Public Comment before the Board of Commissioners must complete the form at the link below and return it to the County Clerk no later than 5:00 PM the day prior to the meeting. You may email, fax, mail or deliver the form. http://www.waltoncountyga.gov/Clerk/Public%20Comment%20Form.pdf For more information, please contact Rhonda Hawk.