Walton Wellness wants to make 2024 your year to get healthy

Walton Wellness has a program to help make 2024 your year – Your year to feel and look better than you have in years. According to the Facebook page, “Walton Wellness Inc. is a non-profit dedicated to the prevention of lifestyle related chronic illness in Walton Co. Georgia.” Click or tap on this Facebook link for more information on the programs offered by Walton Wellness.

“Walton Wellness wants to help with our Food RX Program, where food is medicine. If you are looking to lower some numbers on the scale or on your Doctor’s report you need to click the link below,” DeeDee Harris, executive director for Walton Wellness, said.

You can watch the video and then click on the QR Code below it for more information.

