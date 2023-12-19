Walton Youth Project to host a lip-sync battle at Carver early in the New Year

Top prize is $750, $500 for second place and $250 for third

Walton Youth Project is currently planning a fundraiser and is seeking community involvement.

“We are hosting a lip-sync battle at Carver Auditorium on February 10. Prizes are $750 for first place, 500 for second place, and 250 for third place,” said Tishia Fenn with the Walton Youth Project. “We are also offering organizations to host an expo table in the atrium, free of charge, and they can keep all of the proceeds from anything they sell. We have digital and program sponsorship packages starting at $50. More details will be coming soon about pre-voting/pledges, and tickets.”

The Walton Youth Project is an organization that serves Walton County’s youth and provides an outlet for community youth to have a voice on issues that affect them. The Teen Advocacy Board identifies key youth issues in the community and the surrounding areas and attempts to address these issues through community service projects. The activities focus on drug and alcohol abuse prevention, healthy sexual decisions, preventing bullying, and helping those in need.

The Lip-Sync Battle is scheduled to take place on Feb.10, 2023 in the auditorium of Carver Middle School.

Performers from CrossFit compound fitness, The Walton Youth Project, Carver Middle school, Loganville high school, Strange Medicine, Social Circle City Schools and more are already signed up.

“We still have room for acts, sponsors, and vendors to sign up. See flyer or contact Walton.youthproject@icloud.com, Instagram @ Walton Youth Project, or call 770-207-3174.