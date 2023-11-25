Warming stations to be activated in Gwinnett when temperatures drop below 35 degrees

Gwinnett County has opened five warming stations for residents to receive temporary, overnight relief from long-term exposure to forecasted temperatures of 35 degrees and below. At this time, the temperatures are expected to get down below freezing and even into the high 20s next week overnight Monday to Wednesday.
When activated, warming stations are operational from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am, allowing residents to warm up, eat a meal, and get some rest. The County will post notices for evenings that the stations will open on social media at GwinnettOneStop.com. To view the list of the five warming stations locations, click here. If you know of anybody in need of this service on a frigid night, please direct them to a location.
LOCATIONS
Buford
Buford Senior Center
2755 Sawnee Avenue
- Bus route 101 I-985, stop 19 or
- Bus route 50, stop 5047
Duluth
Shorty Howell Park Activity Building
2750 Pleasant Hill Road
- Bus route 10B, stop 542 and 108
Norcross
Best Friend Park Gym
6224 Jimmy Carter Boulevard
- Bus route 35, stop 407 and 906
Snellville
Centerville Senior Center
3025 Bethany Church Road
- Bus route 70, stop 7010 and 7023
- Snellville microtransit
Lawrenceville
Lawrenceville Senior Center
225 Benson Street
- Bus route 40, stop 836 and 337
- Lawrenceville microtransit
Volunteers are needed to assist staff with organizing check-in materials, greeting participants, monitoring program areas, helping with set-up/break down, and other related station tasks.
To volunteer, visit VolunteerGwinnett.net
