Warnock brings re-election campaign to Monroe

Senator Warnock campaigns in Monroe on Nov. 3. Cassie Jones photo | MAK Photography

Many Walton County residents see their home territory as Republican country, and the general turnout in county elections bears this out every cycle, but that didn’t stop Sen. Raphael Warnock, the junior senator from Georgia and a sitting Democrat, from stopping by Monroe Thursday to speak before an enthusiastic crowd of supporters.

A crowd of supporters turned out at the First African Baptist Church Thursday for a rally in support of U.S. Sen. Ralph Warnock’s re-election campaign. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

Warnock arrived on his campaign bus to lead a litany of left-wing candidates at the rally, held at First African Baptist Church on Tyler Street in Monroe.

Aside from Warnock, several state candidates appeared at the event, including state House District 111 candidate Ryan Cox, state House District 112 candidate Debbie Reed and state Senate District 46 candidate Andrew Ferguson.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff addresses a crowd of supporters of U.S. Sen. Ralph Warnock in Monroe on Thursday. Photo credit: Darrell Everidge

But Warnock was the man of the hour, as more than 100 supporters gathered on the church lawn, signs and buttons on display supporting the incumbent senator, to signal their enthusiasm for the race.

