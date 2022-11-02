Warnock, Kemp to Campaign in Monroe

MONROE, GA (Nov. 2, 2022) With the 2022 General Election now less than a week away, two big-time candidates will be in Monroe this week.

Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Governor Brian Kemp will both roll into Walton County in an effort to pick up some final votes before Tuesday’s election.

Warnock will be here Thursday for a 12:45 p.m. appearance at 1st African Baptist Church at 130 Tyler Drive in Monroe.

Kemp will be at the Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie will also be at the rally.