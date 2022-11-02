Warnock to be at 1st African Baptist Church in Monroe Thursday for Meet and Greet

US Sen. Jon Ossoff will also be in attendance

U.S. Sen. Ralph Warnock, senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church, incumbent Georgia senator is campaigning for a full term on Nov. 8 – and he will be in Monroe Thursday to make his case to the residents of Walton County. Warnock follows his opponent, Heisman Trophy winner and UGA alumni Herschel Walker, who was in Walton County just last week making his case.

Warnock became the 11th Black senator in U.S. history and the first Black senator from Georgia in 2020 after defeating former Sen. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican who was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp following the retirement of Sen. Johnny Isakson in 2019. Warnock has been serving out the remainder of Isakson’s term and is now seeking a full 6-year term.

Head of the Walton County Democratic Party and Monroe Councilman, Norman Garrett, said U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Georgia) will accompany Warnock. Ossoff became Georgia’s first Jewish senator and the youngest senator in Georgia history after successfully campaigning against former Sen. David Perdue in 2019, taking office in 2020 to serve a full 6-year term.

The two Georgia senators will be at the First African Baptist Church at 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, for a Meet and Greet. The First African Baptist Church is located at 130 Tyler Drive in Monroe.