Washburn University announces Gensah Daye-Smith, from Loganville, graduated in Spring 2023

TOPEKA, KS (06/13/2023)– Washburn University is pleased to announce the students in its spring 2023 graduating class. These students completed their courses for certificates, associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees – 742 from Washburn University, 70 from the Washburn University School of Law and 550 from the Washburn Institute of Technology.

Gensah Daye-Smith from Loganville graduated with a Certificate in Post Graduate – PMH Nursing.

“I look forward to celebrating our students and their incredible accomplishments at the end of each semester,” said Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president, Washburn University. “We are proud of their hard work and dedication in earning a certificate or degree and cannot wait to see the amazing things they achieve in their communities as they transition from Washburn students to alumni.”

Founded in 1865, Washburn University is a public institution with more than 6,000 students involved in more than 200 academic programs. Washburn’s programs lead to certification, associate, bachelor, master’s degree or doctor of nursing practice and juris doctor degrees. The programs are offered through Washburn’s six primary academic units – College of Arts and Sciences, School of Applied Studies, School of Business, School of Nursing, School of Law and Washburn Institute of Technology (Washburn Tech).

All programs are offered on either the 160-acre residential campus in the heart of Topeka, Kan., at Washburn Tech’s campus on Topeka’s west side or in the east Topeka facility. Washburn University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission of the North Central Association and many of the individual programs have additional accreditations.

Washburn is ranked best public regional university in Kansas and 14th best public regional university in the Midwest by U.S. News and World Report 2022-2023.