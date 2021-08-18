WCFR assist Dekalb fire crews with landfill fire in Lithonia

Walton County Fire Rescue assist Dekalb County Fire overnight on Aug. 17/18, 2021 with landfill fire in Lithonia. Photo Credit: Walton County Fire Rescue

Fire in Walton County landfill still burning three weeks later

Crews from Walton County Fire Rescue spent several hours overnight assisting Dekalb County Fire Rescue battle a landfill fire at a recycling center in Lithonia.

“Yesterday evening WCFR provided a Tanker truck to assist Dekalb County Fire Rescue on a landfill fire at the Encore Recycling Center 6781 Chapman Road Lithonia, Ga 30058,” WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said. “Mutual Aid was requested through the Georgia Mutual Aid Group (GMAG). WCFR Tender 9 responded at 6:55 p.m. and returned to service at 01:24 a.m. this morning.”

League said fires in landfills are problematic. The fire at Holder’s Inert Landfill on Adamson Drive off Vine Street that began last month is still burning.

“It’s going to continue to burn. We are still getting some complaints about the smoke. Unfortunately there is not a lot that we can do about that,” League said. “We actually responded back there last night at 03:22 am when a truck driver called 911 after seeing flames from the landfill. We checked the perimeter of the landfill and everything burning was still inside the perimeter.”

League said he has spoken to the Georgia EPD office in Athens and, according to the agent in charge, Holder’s Landfill has a plan in place to cover the pile with dirt and has hired a subcontractor to do the work.