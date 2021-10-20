WCFR Hazmat team is assisting Newton County with bridge collapse

One worker died and two other received life-threatening injuries when they went into the water

Walton County Fire Rescue’s Hazmat team and Ladder Truck # 2 assisted Newton County Fire Department with the bridge collapse over the Yellow River that occurred just outside of Covington at about 5.27 p.m. this afternoon, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said that the ladder truck has since returned, but the hazmat team is standing by until the vehicles are removed from the river.

“A work truck and an excavator were working on the bridge when the collapse occurred. Both vehicles are in the water. The Hazardous Materials team has deployed spill containment booms across the Yellow River in order to contain any oil or fuels coming from the heavy equipment in the river,” League said.

Newton County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident on social media early, reporting that a portion of the Access Road (Frontage Road) bridge collapsed while construction workers were dismantling the bridge, causing three of the construction workers to become submerged in the Yellow River. The workers were rescued from the river, but received life-threatening injuries and one has since passed away.

Georgia Department of Transportation is giving updates on its Facebook page at this link.