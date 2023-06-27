WCFR were kept busy during severe storms Sunday

WALTON COUNTY, GA (June 26, 2023) – Walton County Fire Rescue were kept busy Sunday evening when the severe storms hit.

WCFR Assistant Chief Craig League said crews were kept busy between 6:30 pm until 10:00 pm responding to reports of storm damage. In all, crews responded to 20 trees down calls.

“Most of these calls were trees across roadways, some involved the trees falling on power lines. These calls were county wide, and not limited to a smaller community area,” League said.

However, it looks like the severe weather is out of here, at least for the next few days. From now until the end of the week, Weather.com is predicting sunny skies and very little chance of rain.