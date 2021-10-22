WCSD achieves highest-ever graduation rate, surpassing 92 %

Rates surpass state average by 9 percentage points

(Monroe, Ga.) — The Walton County School District has achieved a graduation rate of 92.7% with all three high schools surpassing 92%. WCSD has increased its graduation rate for the fifth consecutive year and surpassed the state of Georgia by nine percentage points.



“Congratulations to the Class of 2021 on this impressive accomplishment,” said Superintendent Nathan Franklin. “This is the result of a districtwide initiative and reflects the hard work of our students, parents, teachers, support staff and leaders from pre-k through 12th grade. I am proud of our continued growth in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic as we have worked hard as a team to remain open and offer our students safe in-person learning opportunities.”

The 4-year cohort method is based on the number of students that graduate within four years plus one summer and includes adjustments for student transfers. The 4-year cohort data since the inception of the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) is below.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 WCSD 78.8% 82.3% 81.9% 83.2% 87.7% 89.9% 91.8% 92.7% Loganville 87.1% 86.7% 84.3% 87.2% 91.9% 91.2% 93.0% 93.2% Monroe Area 72.0% 78.4% 79.8% 76.1% 82.6% 83.2% 92.6% 92.2% Walnut Grove 78.3% 81.45 81.9% 86.2% 86.2% 93.6% 89.7% 92.5% State 72.5% 78.7% 79.2% 80.6% 81.6% 82.0% 83.8% 83.7%

Graduation rates for Asian/Pacific Islander (100%), English Learners (91.7%) and White (94.1%) students all surpassed 90 percent. While rates for Black (89.8%), Hispanic (89.6%), Multi-Racial (87.5%) and Economically Disadvantaged (85.1%) students all surpassed 80 percent. The graduation rate for students with disabilities slightly declined to 71.2%. All Walton County subgroups exceeded the State subgroup rates in 2021.



The Walton County School District serves over 14,300 students in 15 schools including nine elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.###