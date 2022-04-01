WCSD awarded literacy grant to assist students with dyslexia

(Monroe, Ga.) — The Walton County School District has been awarded a Georgia Department of Education grant in the amount of $157,942 to support students with dyslexia and help improve literacy outcomes.

“Reading is a fundamental skill that all children in Georgia need because, with it, a world of possibilities opens,” Superintendent Woods said. “These grants will ensure districts, schools, and teachers have the resources they need to improve reading success for all students, including students with dyslexia.”

Locally, these funds will be used to train up to 140 teachers of students in grades K-3 this summer. Some teachers will participate in the Keys to Beginning Reading and Understanding Dyslexia training courses and others will complete training on the Orton-Gillingham model of reading instruction.

“Research has shown that effective instruction for students who struggle with learning to read is direct, structured and multisensory,” said WCSD Director of Federal Programs Shannon Hammond. “We want our teachers to be prepared to provide reading instruction that is best for all students, including those who may have reading difficulties.”

WCSD is one of 31 school districts across the state chosen to receive a Readiness in Literacy Grant, which will provide more than $4 million in federal funds to support early reading assistance programs for struggling readers and students with risk factors for dyslexia.

