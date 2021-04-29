WCSD middle and high schools excel at Georgia State FFA Convention

(Monroe, Ga.) — Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapters from all Walton County School District middle and high schools competed in the Georgia State FFA Convention on April 19-24, 2021. FFA members from all six chapters excelled in multiple areas at this year’s competition.

Held as a hybrid event, students across the state had opportunities to participate in online virtual experiences as well as a one-day, in-person awards ceremony. During the convention, attendees experienced motivational speakers, award presentations, exciting online exhibits and challenging Career Development Events (CDE).

“Congratulations to our FFA members and advisors on this exceptional showing at the state level,” said Director of 6-12/CTAE Curriculum Celeste Cannon. “Agriculture remains the biggest industry in Georgia accounting for $72 billion of the state’s economy. FFA members are prepared for leadership in all areas of agriculture. We are so proud of these students and their ongoing pursuit of knowledge and excellence in this field.”

At the annual convention, FFA members, advisors, administrators and industry partners come together to celebrate the agricultural achievements, while continuing to develop leadership skills, personal growth and academic success.

This year, the county had a combined nine high school students receive the Honorary State FFA Degree. This is the highest Honorary Degree offered on the state level. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience (SAE) and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

Loganville Middle School

National Chapter Award – Silver

Junior Floriculture CDE – 2nd Place

Agriscience Fair – Plant Systems (Division 2) 2nd Place – Elena Scott and Megan Abercrombie

Agriscience Fair – Plant Systems (Division 1) 3rd Place – Alyssa Helton

Youth Middle School

Agriscience Fair – Food Products and Processing Systems (Division 1) 1st Place – Caileigh Goldstein

Agriscience Fair – Plant Systems (Division 1) State Winner – Aaliyah Turk

Agriscience Fair – Animal Systems (Division 2) 2nd Place – Ethan Kennedy and Caitlyn Smith

Middle School SAE Record Book – Power Structure & Technical Systems Finalist – Adrien Wilson

Middle School SAE Record Book – Poultry Finalist – Ethan Kennedy

Loganville High School

National Chapter Award – Gold (Awarded to the top 10% of chapters in the state)

State Degree Recipients* – Casey Taube, Shelby Logan and Hannah Hughes

Monroe Area High School

State Degree Recipients* – Kaylyn Johnson, Coleman Malcolm, Cody Richter and Nathaniel Daigle

Carver Middle School

National Chapter Award – Gold (Awarded to the top 10% of chapters in the state)

FFA Week Observance – State Winner

Middle School SAE Record Book – Small/Specialty Animal Finalist – Chase Longley

Walnut Grove High School

Senior Prepared Public Speaking State Winner – Emma Peters

Proficiency Award – Equine Science Placement 2nd Place – Abigail Kennedy

State Degree Recipients* – Sierra Brogdon and Lauren McCall

The Walton County School District serves around 14,000 students in 15 schools including nine

elementary schools, three middle schools and three high schools. The mission of the Walton

County School District is to ensure that each student acquires the knowledge and skills necessary to achieve personal success and enrich the community. The district values students as individuals with unique intellectual, physical, social, and emotional needs. For more information, please visit www.walton.k12.ga.us.