WCSD PTSO/PSO’s First Annual Festival of Trees takes place at LMS on Nov. 13

The First Annual Walton County School District Festival of Trees organized by the PTSO/PTO takes place on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, from 9 am – 4 pm at Loganville Middle School. There will be 40 Christmas trees on display and several wreaths and Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present for photos. There will be Children’s Holiday Crafts as well as Food Trucks and Live Music. Sharon Elementary School Chorus will be singing at 9 am, Youth Middle School Jazz Band will be playing at 10 am and Loganville High School will be playing at Noon.

Tickets are on sale now at www.wcsdfestivaloftrees.com. Use coupon, jinglealltheway, to receive 50% off Admission. Tickets will be sold at the door for full price and CASH ONLY.