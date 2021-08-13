WCSD report 0.60 % of school population out with COVID-19 this week

Walton County School District has released a report of the number of individuals out with COVID-19 this week. There is a total of 97 cases district wide, which represents .60 % of the 16,212 individuals in the district. (Note this is total school population, including students).

“In an effort to remain transparent with our parents, staff and community, WCSD will publish weekly COVID-19 data reports by school on the district’s website every Friday before noon,” WCSD public relations officer Callen Moore said.

Below is the first of these reports for the week 7 – 12, Aug. 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.