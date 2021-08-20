WCSD report 1.0 % of the school population have confirmed cases of COVID-19

Walton County School District has released a report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 this week. There is a total of 164 cases district wide, which represents 1.0 % of the 16,212 individuals in the district. (Note this is total school population, including students). This is an increase of 0.4 % since last week when there were 97 confirmed cases.

Below is the report for the week 13 – 19, Aug. 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.