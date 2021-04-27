WCSD superintendent Dr. Nathan Franklin wins state honor for outstanding leadership in school district

Walton County Board of Education announced Tuesday that Superintendent Dr. Nathan Franklin has been awarded the 2021 Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) President’s Award “in recognition of his outstanding leadership in our school district and community.”

Franklin was nominated for this award by the Northeast Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency (NEGA RESA) executive director, Keith Everson. He selected as the 2021 recipient by members of the GSSA Board, including GSSA executive director John Zauner.

“Dr. Franklin is the definition of an active, engaged school district leader,” Everson wrote. “He believes in being at the table and part of the decision-making process on matters related to public education. He is a humble leader and credits his Walton County team with the success of the school district.”

Franklin is currently serving in his fifth year as superintendent of WCSD. Since beginning his education career in 1996, Franklin has also served as a teacher, associate principal, athletic director, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent.

For more on the award visit, http://wcsd.info/GSSAPresidentsAward.

At the end of his first year as superintendent with WCSO, which began with the 2016/2017 School year, Walton Living Magazine featured Franklin as its Community Leader in the 2017 Spring-Summer issue. Former superintendent Gary Hobbs spoke very highly of him and school administrators gave him high marks for his first year heading up the school system. He has continued to rack up accolades since then. Last year, he was selected to represent the Northeast Georgia Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) as a member of the Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) Board of Directors.

For those parents who are putting their young children into Walton County schools for the first time, those moving into the school district, and those who just may just like to know a little more about Franklin, click or tap on this link to read about the current superintendent and what he brings to the table as head of WCSD.