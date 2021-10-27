WCSO Alert: Catalytic converters stolen off vehicles at dealership; stolen and recovered vehicles and slew of warrant pick-ups

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Oct. 11 – 17, 2021. Please note a charge or arrest does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, October 11, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.



ZONE 4



Arrest- A 20-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Cattle Barn Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County.



Arrest- A 34-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on John Stowe Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021



ZONE 4



Recovered Vehicle- Deputies recovered a silver in color 2001 Honda CRV in the area of Gin Road and Partain Road on the shoulder of the road. Vehicle information was ran through the database and it returned stolen out of Gwinnett County. Vehicle was towed and Gwinnett County was notified.

Wednesday, October 13, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 33-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Old Monroe Road and Gene Bell Road for Driving While License Suspended following contact at a safety check.



ZONE 7



Arrest- A 45-year-old Loganville man was arrested at residence on Greenhill Way for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Related Objects. A

Friday, October 15, 2021



ZONE 6



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 78, Ewing Auto, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual cut the catalytic converters off two vehicles on location, and caused damage to another vehicle on location in what appeared to be an attempt to cut the catalytic converter. Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigating the incident.

Saturday, October 16, 2021



ZONE 1



Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Amber Lane in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took the complainant’s iphone from the residence sometime between 6:00am October 9th and 8:00pm October 16th. Phone placed on the National Database as stolen.



ZONE 3



Arrest- A 24-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Unisia Drive for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.



ZONE 7



Stolen Vehicle- Deputies took a report at a business on Old Highway 138, AAA Trucking LLC, in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual took a maroon and beige in color 2013 Peterbilt truck from the location sometime between 7:00am October 15th and 9:45am October 16th. Vehicle was placed on the National Database as stolen.

Sunday, October 17, 2021

ZONE 5



Arrest- A 25-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Highway 78 for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.