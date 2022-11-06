WCSO Alerts: 2 drivers arrested following pursuit and traffic stop; thefts of ATV, guns, wallet; slew of arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 26 – Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday, October 26th, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest – 24-year-old Conyers man and 22-year-old Conyers man were arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road following a traffic stop. The 24-year-old man was arrested for Passing on a Solid Yellow Line, two counts of No License Plate, two counts of Fleeing to Elude, Driving on Wrong Side of the Road, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, No Insurance, Instructional Permit, Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving, No Proof of Insurance, and two counts of No Driver’s License following a vehicle pursuit and traffic stop. The 22-year-old man was arrested for Passing on Solid Yellow Line, two counts of No License Plate, two counts of Fleeing to Elude, Driving on Wrong Side of the Road, two counts of Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device, two counts of No Proof of Insurance, Instructional Permit, No Passing on Shoulder, Reckless Driving, and No Driver’s License.

ZONE 3

Arrest – 45-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Nicole Court for Criminal Trespass, Obstruction of Officer, and two counts of Theft by Taking following a Theft Report being made.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 68-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Dillard Drive for two counts of Battery following a dispute.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 27-year-old Snellville man was arrested at a business on Highway 81 (Valero Gas Station) for Terroristic Threats and Acts following a Suspicious Person call.

Thursday, October 27th, 2022

ZONE 1

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 138 (Hide N Seek) of an unknown individual entering a car sometime between 5:00pm and 6:00pm and taking multiple items.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 56-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and New Hope Church Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Lakeside Boulevard in reference to two unknown individuals entering the residence sometime between 10:00am and 2:30pm and taking multiple items, including two guns. The guns were entered on the national system as stolen.

Friday, October 28th, 2022

ZONE 1

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Isabella Lane in reference to an unknown individual entering a vehicle sometime between September 24th and September 25th, 2022, and taking multiple items including a gun. The gun was entered on the national system as stolen.

ZONE 2

Arrest – 28-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Criswell Road for Driving Under the Influence and Open Container following a traffic stop.

ZONE 4

Arrest – 26-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Walton Road and Mountain Creek Church Road for Driving Under the Influence and Failure to Maintain Lane following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Trespassing Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Bold Spring Road in reference to an unknown individual trespassing on the property and attempting to look in the windows.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 20-year-old Lithonia woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Old Highway 138 for an outstanding warrant out of Oconee County following a traffic stop.

Saturday, October 29th, 2022

ZONE 1

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Walnut Avenue (Dollar General) in reference to an unknown individual taking a wallet between 1:30pm and 2:30pm.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 39-year-old Buford man was arrested in the area of Bay Creek Church Road and Grady Smith Road for an outstanding Theft by Taking warrant out of Gwinnett County following a traffic stop.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 41-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Stewart Lake Road and Stewart Road for Driving Under the Influence and Violations of Conditions of Permit following a vehicle accident.

Sunday, October 30th, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest – 46-year-old Miami, Florida, man was arrested in the area of Michael Etchison Road and Highway 138 for Convicted Felon in Possession of a Weapon following a traffic stop.

ZONE 5

Arrest – 29-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Bold Springs Road and Alton Green Road for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Related Objects following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Arrest – 37-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Brand Road for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

ZONE 7

Trespassing Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Park Street in reference to an unknown individual entering the house sometime on Sunday, October 30th.

Monday, October 31st, 2022

ZONE 1

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Knox Circle in reference to an individual entered the property sometime between 8:00pm, October 28th and 12:00pm October 30th and took a four-wheeler ATV. ATV was listed on the national system as stolen. Possible suspect identified.

ZONE 3

Arrest – 24-year-old Conyers man was arrested for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

ZONE 6

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a business on Highway 20 (Country Store) in reference to an unknown individual taking a wallet between 2:00pm and 3:00pm.

Arrest – 28-year-old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on Fieldwood Lane for Battery and Cruelty to Children following a dispute.

Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a residence on Chandler Haulk Road in reference to an individual entering the house between Friday, October 28thand 11:00am Monday, October 31st, and taking multiple items. Possible suspects identified.

Tuesday, November 1st, 2022

ZONE 1

Arrest – 49-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Ammons Bridge Road for Discharging a Weapon on a Highway, Discharging a Firearm While Under the Influence, and Driving Under the Influence of Drugs following a Suspicious Person call.

ZONE 7

Arrest – 31-year-old Loganville woman was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Wagon Trail for Driving on a Suspended License, No Proof of Insurance, and No Headlight following a traffic stop