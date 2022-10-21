WCSO Alerts: 2 Monroe arrested for Fentanyl possession; slew of arrests following DUI accidents / traffic stops

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Wednesday, Oct. 1 to Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2022

ZONE 5

Arrest- 30-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Greenridge Lane for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon following a call about possible drug activity.

Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

ZONE 2

Arrest- Two 48-year-old Monroe men were arrested in the area of Highway 11 and Mt. Paran Church Road following a traffic stop. One man was arrested for Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road, Giving False Name and Information to Officer, Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Fentanyl, Obstruction of Officer, and Carrying Fentanyl Past the Guard Line. The other man was arrested for Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County.

ZONE 7

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a residence on Pebble Place where an unknown subject took some items from a trailer in the yard.

Arrest- 37-year-old Oxford man was arrested at a residence on New Horizon Drive for a Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County as well as a warrant out of Butts County following a call to assist another agency.

Arrest- 46-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 81 and Youth Jersey Road for Driving Under the Influence and Speeding following a traffic stop.

Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 21-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Bradley Gin Road for Failure to Maintain Lane and Driving Under the Influence following a vehicle crash.

ZONE 6

Arrest- 41-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the area of Gum Creek Church Road for Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving Under the Influence, and Duty Upon Striking an Object following reports of a vehicle accident and property damage.

Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022

ZONE 2

Arrest- 44-year-old Social Circle man was arrested at a residence on Arnold Dairy Farm Road for Criminal Trespass, Battery, Intimidation of an Elderly Person, Obstruction of Officer, and Interfering with a 911 Call following a dispute.

ZONE 3

Arrest- 21-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Windfield Drive for Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving Under the Influence, and Taillight Violation following a traffic stop.

Arrest- 28-year-old Good Hope man was arrested in the area of Highway 83 and Snows Mill Road for Open Container, Failure to Dim Headlights, and Driving Without a License following a traffic stop.

Arrest- 30-year-old Monroe man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and George L Pike Parkway for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway following a Suspicious Vehicle call. A 29 year old Monroe man was also arrested for Disorderly Conduct.

ZONE 4

Arrest- 56-year-old Monroe woman was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Mount Vernon Road for Speeding and Driving Under the Influence following a traffic stop.

ZONE 6

Arrest- 33-year-old Social Circle man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and New Hope Church Road for an outstanding warrant out of Hall County following a traffic stop.

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022

ZONE 7

Theft Report- Deputies took a report at a business on Industrial Parkway in reference to complainant reporting an unknown individual entering his locked trailer and taking multiple items between the hours of 7:30pm and 9:30pm.

Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

ZONE 5

Entering Auto- Deputies took a report at a residence on Mountain Creek Church Road in reference to an unknown subject entering the complainant’s vehicle.

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

ZONE 6

Arrest- 50 year old Loganville woman was arrested at a residence on McCullers Lane for an outstanding Theft by Shoplifting warrant.

ZONE 7

Arrest- 50-year-old Loganville woman was arrested for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Monroe following a call for a dispute.

Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

ZONE 3

Arrest- 37-year-old Cornelia man was arrested at a business on Pannell Road for an outstanding Failure to Appear warrant out of Oconee County following a report of a suspicious vehicle.