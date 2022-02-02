WCSO Alerts: $2,000 worth of copper wire stolen; man arrested for loitering after being seen on Ring camera; stolen vehicle recovered

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday – Tuesday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday. January 31st, 2022

ZONE 3



Theft report- Deputies took a report in a parking lot on Harry Arnold Road in reference to the complainant reporting their gas can and extension cord was taken over the weekend.



ZONE 4

Damage to Property- Deputies took a report at a residence on John Stowe Road in reference to the complainant reporting their mailbox has been struck by a vehicle between 6:00pm on Friday, January 29th and 11:00am on Saturday, January 30th.



ZONE 5



Theft report- Deputies took a report at a business on Nathan Boulevard in reference to the complainant reporting that $2000 worth of copper wire was taken from RG Tenney Electric Inc. between 9:00am and 10:00am on Monday, January 31st.Criminal Investigation Division responded.



ZONE 6



Arrest- 18-year-old Loganville man was arrested at a residence on Creekwood Drive for Loitering and Prowling after he was witnessed on a RING Camera searching the homeowner’s porch. This is the second time he has been charged with Loitering in this area.

Tuesday. February 1st, 2022

ZONE 1



Arrest- 48-year-old Oxford, Georgia man was arrested at a residence on Oak Valley Drive for outstanding warrants out of Walton County Sheriff Office.

ZONE 6



Entering Auto- Deputies responded to a residence on Creekwood Drive in reference to a complainant reporting that they saw a male subject near their vehicle. Upon arrival, deputies made a traffic stop on a Honda Civic. Vehicle was found to be stolen out of Loundes County. Driver fled the scene. Driver was later identified. Warrants were taken for Obstruction and Driving with a Suspended License. Walton County CID arrived to process the scene