WCSO Alerts: 37-year-old Social Circle man charged with child pornography, semi-truck hit and run and slew of traffic stop arrests

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following Crime Awareness Community Alerts for the period Monday, June 7 – 13, 2021. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.

Monday, June 7, 2021



ZONE 4



Hit and Run – Deputies responded to the area of James Huff Road in reference to the complainant reporting a semi-truck had hit the complainant’s vehicle and driven away. Deputies found the driver of the semi-truck and issued a citation for leaving the scene of a two-vehicle accident.



ZONE 7



Arrest – A 44-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Guthrie Cemetery Road and Highway 138 for Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, and Open Container following a traffic stop.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021



ZONE 3



Theft Report – Deputies took a report at a construction site on Bryson Trail in reference to complainant reporting numerous items stolen by an unknown individual. The Criminal Investigations Division of Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.



ZONE 7



Arrest – Devon Ruiz (25 of Loganville) A 25-year-old Loganville man was arrested in the Walnut Grove Precinct for Driving Under the Influence, Speeding, and Driving Too Fast For Conditions following a traffic stop.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest – Kelli Thornton (49 of Bogart) A 49-year-old Bogart woman was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and H D Atha Road for an outstanding warrant out of Oconee County following a traffic stop.

Thursday, June 10, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest – A 30-year-old Athens man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and H D Atha Road for Reckless Driving, Improper Passing, and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 2



Arrest – A 37-year-old Social Circle man was arrested at a residence on Pond Lane for Possession of Child Pornography.

Friday, June 11, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest – A 28-year-old Covington man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and H D Atha Road for Driving Under the Influence and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 4



Arrest – A 48-year-old Monroe man was arrested at a residence on Shoal Creek Road for three counts of Aggravated Assault, three counts of Reckless Conduct, and three counts of Cruelty to Children.



ZONE 7



Arrest – A 53-year-old Oxford man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Lakeside Boulevard for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving with Suspended Registration, Concealing Vehicle Identity, and Tail Light Out following a traffic stop.

Saturday, June 12, 2021



ZONE 1



Arrest – A 42-year-old Conyers man was arrested by Conyers Police Department for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County. He was received by Walton County deputies and transported to Walton County Jail.



Arrest – A 33-year-old Locust Grove man was arrested in the area of Highway 138 and Lakeshore Drive for Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, and Speeding following a traffic stop.



ZONE 5



Arrest – A 62-year-old Conyers man was arrested by Winder Police Department for an outstanding Probation Violation warrant out of Walton County. He was taken into custody by Walton County deputies.



ZONE 6



Burglary- Deputies took a report at a residence on Thompson Road in reference to the complainant reporting an unknown individual stole numerous items from the complainant.

Sunday, June 13, 2021



ZONE 3



Arrest – A 34-year-old Good Hope man was arrested in the area of Highway 78 and Unisia Drive for Driving Under the Influence, Fleeing to Elude, Speeding, and Open Container following a traffic stop